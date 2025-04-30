Delhi: Lack of rain made this April hottest, most polluted in 3 years

temperatures in Delhi this month have remained above normal, making it the hottest April in three years, data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows. The rise in temperatures in the Capital has been attributed to fewer active western disturbances, clearer skies, and dry westerly winds. People brave the heat on a hot summer afternoon at Red Fort Area on Tuesday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Similarly, shortage of rain in Delhi has also made this April the most polluted in three years, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data states.

The average monthly maximum temperature this month remained at 39 degrees Celsius (°C), which is 2.5°C above the long period average (LPA). Delhi saw a higher maximum last in April 2022, when it was recorded at 40.4°C. The average maximum in April 2023 was 35.3°C and in 2024, it was 37°C.

Meanwhile, the average minimum temperature this month stood at 21.8°C, which was 0.5°C above the LPA. In April 2022, the average minimum was 22.2°C, while it was 19.4°Cand 20.7°Cin April 2023 and April 2024, respectively.

“We have seen limited rain activity in Delhi-NCR. On most days, the maximum has been above normal, particularly in the second week of the month, where Delhi had three consecutive heatwave days,” an IMD official said, adding that large parts of northwest India have seen above normal temperature, characterised by lack of rain.

Delhi recorded three consecutive heatwave days between April 7 and 9. IMD classifies a heatwave when the maximum temperature is over 40°C, with its departure also being 4.5°C or more above normal. In comparison, Delhi had 11 heatwave days in April 2022 while no heatwaves were logged in April 2023 and April 2024.

Overall, Delhi also received only 0.7mm of rainfall this month as against the normal of 16.3mm, making it yet another month of rainfall deficit. Last year, April recorded 7.5mm of average rainfall in Delhi, while 19.4mm was recorded in April 2023 and 0.3mm in 2022.

“We have not seen any significant rain spell, which provides a cooling effect in the plain. Similar to 2022, this April has been fairly dry and cloudiness has been missing. This has contributed to both high temperatures and higher pollution through dust,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet said.

Palawat said May is likely to start off on a relatively cooler note, with a western disturbance expected to bring cloudiness and rain in the plains. However, a rise in temperature is expected from the second week of May, he added.

Furthermore, Delhi’s average air quality index (AQI) has been 211 (poor category) this month due to the lack of rain. This is the worst April AQI in the Capital since 2022, when it was 255. The average AQI was 182 last April and 180 in 2023.

Also, Delhi has recorded 20 ‘poor’ air days this month. In comparison, seven such days were recorded in April last year, 13 in 2023 and 29 in April 2022. “This shows the air has been fairly dry, with dust impacting the air quality,” Palawat added.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was logged at 37.5°C, which was two degrees below normal and down from 40.4°C on Monday. The minimum was 24.5°C, a degree above normal and 1.3°C higher than Monday’s. The IMD has forecast similar temperatures on Wednesday, with surface winds of 20-30km/hr to persist.

A yellow alert has also been issued from Thursday till Saturday, forecasting gusty winds of up to 50km/hr and chances of scattered rain.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘poor’ range on Tuesday for the ninth straight day. The average AQI was 209 (poor) at 4pm. Forecasts by the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi (EWS) shows the AQI could improve to ‘moderate’ on Wednesday.