LG refers grant of sanction to prosecute AAP MLA to Delhi Speaker

Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena has referred to Delhi assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel the vigilance department’s request to grant sanction to prosecute AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi in connection to allegations of demanding bribe, officials aware of the matter said. Delhi LG VK Saxena (HT Photo)

Tripathi is accused of demanding ₹90 lakh as bribe for securing an AAP ticket to a woman aspirant from Ward No 69, Kamla Nagar, prior to last year’s municipal elections in December.

The woman’s husband lodged a complaint in November last year, after which the Anti-Corruption Bureau registered an FIR against Tripathi and three others under the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“The LG while referring the matter to the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, noted that the Speaker was competent authority to grant prosecution sanction in the present case, as the accused is a sitting MLA,” the LG office’s said.

An official aware of the matter said that the “department of vigilance has found that facts/evidences – both human as well as technical – strongly indicated serious complicity of the MLA and other persons in this bribery case”.

Tripathi and the AAP did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment on the development.

Meanwhile, the Delhi assembly speaker said that he was did not receive any file related to the development from the LG office till 5pm.

“The LG has forgotten the constitutional decorum because even before I received the letter, the media has been informed of the development. LG should respect constitutional decorum,” he said.

A 1998 Supreme Court judgment mandates that the Speaker’s sanction is needed for prosecution of MPs and MLAs for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.