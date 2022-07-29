Delhi LG rejects govt plan to hike fees of institutes with technical education board

New Delhi: Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena has advised the Delhi government not to allow increase in fees by diploma-level private technical educational institutions in the national capital for at least one year, senior officials in the LG office said on Thursday.

The government had sent the proposal recommending a fee hike by private institutions that run diploma courses and are affiliated to the Board of Technical Education, Delhi government, to the LG office some time ago.

Saying citizens are still recovering from the impact of restrictions imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, the LG on Thursday advised chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to postpone the proposed fee hike in by one year, the official said asking not to be named.

A Delhi government spokesperson did not comment on the matter.

The Board of Technical Education (BTE), Delhi, serves as the affiliating authority for diploma level education in the Capital. BTE grants affiliation to run the diploma courses as per AICTE recommendations to government-aided and privately managed technical and professional institutes in Delhi. There are at least 7 private institutions approved by AICTE that are affiliated to BTE.

According to the official, the LG mentioned that the decision has been taken in “larger public interest, to enable students from all sections of society, particularly those from the weaker sections to pursue various diploma courses for attaining employment”.

“Students from humble families are already being made to pay anything between ₹40,000-50,000, which in many is cases higher than the fees being paid by their counterparts in Noida and Gurugram, etc,” a second senior official at Raj Niwas said, who also asked not to be named. Officials at Raj Niwas said that the AAP government was discreetly supporting hike to tune of 7% by private education mafia.

In the past two academic years, learning in both school and higher educational institutes was hampered on account of the pandemic, with most of the classes during this period being held online. During this period, all schools, whether on government or private land, were directed not to increase fees by the Delhi government. Earlier this year, the Delhi government lifted curbs and said that schools on private land were free to revise their fees, while those on government land (owned by the Delhi Development Authority) would need DoE’s approval to do so as per land lease conditions enforced by a Delhi high court order in 2016.

Prior to this, the LG has taken a series of actions in departments such as excise, Delhi Jal Board, revenue and so on. On Wednesday, the LG directed the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly to align the Assembly rules with the GNCTD Act, 2021. The LG has been suspending officials of the revenue department over corruption, he has recommended a CBI probe into the excise policy 2021-22 and has now moved to amend the Delhi Assembly rules among other measures.