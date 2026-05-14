Delhi: LG reviews desilting plan ahead of monsoons

Reviewing the desilting action plan 2026 for drains under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday, lieutenant governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed officials to complete all drain-related works by June 15, officials said. According to officials the LG assessed the authority’s preparedness to reduce waterlogging ahead of the monsoon season. (ANi)

According to officials the LG assessed the authority’s preparedness to reduce waterlogging ahead of the monsoon season.

Officials said that the review covered desilting work in six DDA zones and measures being undertaken at 11 identified waterlogging-prone locations across the city. During the meeting, Sandhu said that no laxity will be tolerated regarding the quality of work and adherence to timelines.

Officials said that they informed Sandhu about the a central flood control room is being established for effective monitoring during the monsoon and that strict surveillance would be maintained at vulnerable locations under DDA’s jurisdiction.

“The LG emphasised that the DDA should act as a role model for other agencies and should ensure that its work reflects Delhi’s status as a global capital,” a statement from the LG office said.

DDA manages a total of 494.876 kilometres of drains spread across its six zones in east, south, north, Narela, Rohini and Dwarka. Of these, Rohini accounts for 69.115km of drains, Narela 156.225km and Dwarka 192.33km, according to officials.

The 11 waterlogging-prone locations identified by the authority include 10 sites in the south zone and one in the east zone. The identified stretches include Okhla underpass, Dwarka flyover side road near Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Radha Swami T-Point connecting Pochanpur and Janki Chowk via the Jal Board office in Sector 23, Dwarka, Sector 6/7 crossing in Dwarka, Jal Board T-Point at Janki Chowk in Sector 22, Sarita Vihar Okhla Underpass, Harkesh Nagar Okhla Underpass, Dwarka Court, Pathar Market in Sector 20 Dwarka, Sector 22 and Sector 23 Dwarka and Utsav Park in Patparganj.

Officials said monitoring of these stretches will continue through the monsoon season to ensure timely response in case of waterlogging.