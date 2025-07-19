Search
Saturday, Jul 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi likely to witness rain, thunderstorms on Sunday, says IMD

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 19, 2025 08:05 pm IST

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 6 pm on Saturday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted drizzles or rain with thunderstorms in the national capital on Sunday, an official said.

The relative humidity in Delhi was recorded at 83 per cent at 5.30 pm on Saturday.(ANI)
The relative humidity in Delhi was recorded at 83 per cent at 5.30 pm on Saturday.(ANI)

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 0.9 notch below the season's average, according to the IMD. The minimum temperature hovered around 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The relative humidity was recorded at 83 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 6 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 56, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi likely to witness rain, thunderstorms on Sunday, says IMD
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On