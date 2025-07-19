Delhi likely to witness rain, thunderstorms on Sunday, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department has predicted drizzles or rain with thunderstorms in the national capital on Sunday, an official said. The relative humidity in Delhi was recorded at 83 per cent at 5.30 pm on Saturday.(ANI)

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 0.9 notch below the season's average, according to the IMD. The minimum temperature hovered around 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 6 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 56, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.