Delhi likely to witness rain, thunderstorms on Sunday, says IMD
Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 6 pm on Saturday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted drizzles or rain with thunderstorms in the national capital on Sunday, an official said.
The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 0.9 notch below the season's average, according to the IMD. The minimum temperature hovered around 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.
The relative humidity was recorded at 83 per cent at 5.30 pm.
Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 6 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 56, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.
According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.