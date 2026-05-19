New Delhi, A 29-year-old man died after allegedly setting himself on fire outside his wife's residence in northwest Delhi after she left him over domestic violence and allegations that he duped her by posing as an Indian Forest Service officer, police said on Tuesday. Delhi man dies after setting himself on fire outside wife's house in Jahangirpuri

The deceased was identified as Deepansh Chaudhary , a native of Gujarat.

Police said initial claims that he had been set ablaze by his wife and mother-in-law were found to be incorrect during an investigation.

According to police, a PCR call regarding a fire incident was received on Monday night, following which personnel rushed to Jahangirpuri and found Deepansh with severe burn injuries.

He was sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment, police said, adding that he sustained 90 per cent burn injuries.

During the incident, Deepansh had accused his wife and mother-in-law of setting him on fire, police said.

However, sustained questioning of family members, local witnesses and examination of the sequence of events revealed that he had allegedly immolated himself outside the house in an apparent attempt to implicate them, police added.

Police said Deepansh and his wife had been facing matrimonial discord for some time, and counselling proceedings were already underway at the Crime Against Women Cell.

Speaking to PTI, Deepansh's wife alleged that he had been threatening and assaulting her shortly after their marriage.

"My husband threatened to kill me on May 11. The next day, I went to a restaurant and asked for help, and they took me to the police station. Since then, he had been absconding," she said.

She alleged that on Monday, Deepansh called her asking her to collect clothes and documents that were with him.

"When I went there, he snatched my mobile phone and ran away. I again went to the police station to complain. When police called him, he told them, 'In the evening take both her phone and dead body'," she claimed.

According to her, the police then advised her to block his number and avoid speaking to him.

"Around 8.30 pm, he came to my house, rang the bell and shouted at me, saying he would not leave me alive. When I did not come out, he shouted that he would teach me a lesson," she alleged.

"By then, I had gone inside and made a PCR call. When we looked outside, we saw people trying to extinguish the flames on his body. We were very scared and did not come out till police arrived," she said.

The woman said she met Deepansh through an online matrimonial platform in July 2025, and the two got married on April 2 this year.

"After three days of marriage, he started beating me. I complained at the Uttam Nagar police station on April 19 and May 12, and also approached the CAW Cell. I had told them that I did not want to live with him because he assaulted me," she alleged.

She further claimed that Deepansh had misrepresented himself before marriage.

"When we met, he told me he was an orphan and worked as an Indian Forest Service officer. Later, he claimed to be a RAW agent under suspension. But we found out that he was actually occasionally working as a bike taxi driver," she alleged.

The woman also accused him of blackmailing her before marriage, using photographs and videos, and threatened to harm her brother if she refused to marry him.

Police sources said Deepansh had come from Uttam Nagar to Jahangirpuri on Monday, carrying some belongings of his wife and allegedly tried to persuade her to return with him. When she refused, he allegedly consumed phenyl and later set himself on fire outside the residence.

Police said Deepansh's family members from Gujarat have been informed, and further legal proceedings, including post-mortem examination, are underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.