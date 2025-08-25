The Delhi Police on Monday launched a large-scale search-and-rescue operation after a woman reported that her 21-year-old brother had jumped into the Yamuna from the DND flyway bridge while on a video call with her late Sunday night. Delhi: Man jumps into Yamuna while on video call; search on

Professional divers, along with rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), scoured the river from midnight through Monday evening, but neither the man nor his body had been found, officials said on Monday.

His motorcycle and mobile phone were recovered from the bridge.

According to the police, the caller – a Civil Services aspirant in her 20s, who lives in a rented house in Karol Bagh – told police that her brother had been struggling emotionally after a breakup. Depressed for the past two to three months, he argued with her during the call before allegedly leaping into the river, deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

The police control room received her distress call at 11.23pm on Sunday. A team rushed to the DND flyway and, upon reaching, found the motorcycle and phone. The woman, originally from Bihar, soon arrived at the scene and narrated the sequence of events.

“Local police immediately informed the NDRF, fire department and other emergency services. An NDRF motorboat team began searching within 20 minutes. Fire department personnel and DDMA teams also joined. The search operation continued all night and is still ongoing. A missing person complaint has been registered,” DCP Tiwari said.

A senior officer added that the young man had moved to Delhi several months ago seeking employment and was living with his sister. “We are also looking for eyewitnesses to confirm that he actually jumped into the river,” the officer said.