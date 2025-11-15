Delhi man killed, roommate injured after landlord tortures duo for two days

A 25-year-old man died and his roommate was injured after their landlord in northwest Delhi’s Shakarpur allegedly tied them up, confined them for two days and assaulted them with belts and blows, suspecting them of hacking his phone and stealing rare coins from his collection, police said on Friday. The alleged torture took place on November 5 and 6 (File photo)

The alleged torture took place on November 5 and 6. The victims — identified by their first names, Tamanney and Virender — worked at a footwear factory on Lawrence Road and lived in a room rented from 31-year-old Irshad Khan, who police later found had been injecting himself with TERmin, a drug used to treat low blood pressure, which he claimed boosted his strength.

Police said the two escaped on November 7. Late on Sunday night, November 9, a battered Tamanney reached the police station with his friend Nazim to file a complaint but collapsed mid-statement. He was rushed to hospital and declared dead. Doctors told police he had internal bleeding and older injuries on his neck and back.

A senior police officer said, “On Sunday around 12.45pm, Tamanney came to the police station with Nazim and while giving his statement, he collapsed. At the hospital, he was declared dead. We learnt that on November 5 and 6, the landlord beat them, kicked them and assaulted them with belts.”

After escaping, Nazim took Tamanney first to a clinic in Shakurpur on November 7, and later to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital on November 8, where he was treated for stomach pain. His condition worsened on the night of November 9. A clinic advised an abdominal ultrasound, but instead he left for the police station, where he collapsed again and died, the officer said.

Police initially suspected a rent dispute. The second victim, Virender, was traced to his native Bijalpura in Bihar, where he had fled “out of fear”.

DCP (northwest) Bhisham Singh said, “One of the victims fled Delhi while the other succumbed to heavy internal bleeding. We sent teams to all suspected hideouts of Khan in Delhi and Kasganj, Etah, Aligarh and other places. Finally, on Tuesday, we arrested him from Rohini.”

During questioning, Khan allegedly admitted he believed the tenants were trying to hack his phone to delete evidence linked to a theft case at his footwear factory and were stealing rare coins from his collection. “The accused admitted he was addicted to TERmin injections and had taken one before assaulting the victims,” the DCP said.

Police said they seized ropes, belts, a TERmin vial and the deceased’s mobile phone from Khan.

“Khan was addicted to the drug and would often harass people… He had a misunderstanding that the men hacked his phone. They did not work at his factory, nor did they steal his coins,” Singh said.

Police are attempting to bring Virender back to Delhi for his statement, but he remains under treatment in Bihar and has refused to return so far.