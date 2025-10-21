Edit Profile
    Delhi man stabbed to death, brothers thrashed as altercation over bursting crackers turns fatal

    Published on: Oct 21, 2025 3:04 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    New Delhi: A view of seen bursting crackers on the Diwali Festival at Pandav Nagar area in New Delhi, India, on Monday, October 20, 2025. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times) (Representative image/RAJ K RAJ-Hindustan Times)
    Police have nabbed three accused, while another one is still on the run.  

    An altercation over bursting crackers on Diwali in Delhi turned fatal after a man was stabbed to death outside his residence in Shahbad Dairy on the intervening night of October 21-22, police said.

    The victim was identified as Sitamber Prasad alias Dileep, son of Sikander Singh, and was found lying in the street with a stab injury on the right side of chest, PTI reported.

    "He was allegedly attacked by three to four persons and one of them stabbed him outside his house. The alleged persons also beat his brothers Deepak and Sandeep," police said.

    Investigation revealed that Dileep's younger brother Sandeep had a fight with the four accused persons over abuses over bursting firecrackers about an hour before Dileep's stabbing.

    Based on the statement of Deepak Prasad, a case was registered under FIR No 739/25 and under sections 103(1)/3(5) BNS (Punishment for murder), and investigation was launched.

    During the investigation, police recorded witness statements and examined CCTV footage from nearby areas. Technical surveillance has been initiated to trace the absconding accused persons.

    On the basis of manual efforts and technical surveillance, police team succeeded to apprehend the accused: Dheeraj, 24, resident of Shahbad Dairy; Akash alias Baba, 24, resident of Shahbad Dairy; and Tarun, 22, resident of Inderprasth Colony, Ashok Vihar.

    Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fourth accused, Ajay alias Ali, with raids being conducted at multiple locations. Further investigation of the case is in progress.

    (With inputs from agencies)

