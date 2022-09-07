Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi man stabs wife during quarrel, she fights back. Couple dead, son injured

Delhi man stabs wife during quarrel, she fights back. Couple dead, son injured

delhi news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 01:37 PM IST

Police said the couple, who lived in east Delhi’s Guru Angad Nagar in Laxmi Nagar, sustained serious stab injuries and were rushed to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries

The Delhi Police said the east Delhi couple’s two sons ran out of the house and informed neighbours who informed the police control room about the incident. (HT File Photo/Representative Image)
The Delhi Police said the east Delhi couple’s two sons ran out of the house and informed neighbours who informed the police control room about the incident. (HT File Photo/Representative Image)
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: A 42-year-old man allegedly attacked his wife and son with a knife following a quarrel after which the couple died and the son sustained injuries. The incident was reported was east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area.

Deputy commissioner of police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said that the deceased have been identified as Neeraj, his wife Jyoti and their 13-year-old son sustained injuries.

According to police, a control room call was received at 9:15pm regarding quarrel and stabbing between husband and wife in Guru Angad Nagar area. When police reached the spot, try found Neeraj, 42, and his wife Jyoti, 40 with serious stab injuries and one of the two sons also had a sharp injury on his hand. “All the injured were rushed to hospital where Neeraj and Jyoti succumbed to injuries and the child is undergoing treatment,” Kashyap said.

Police said that the husband and wife did not share a cordial relationship and often used to quarrel.

On Tuesday night, a similar quarrel took place during which Neeraj assaulted his wife and one of the sons and eventually himself suffered injuries. Both the kids ran to the ground floor and told the neighbours who then informed police.

A case under appropriate sections has been registered and further investigation is underway, the DCP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A Twitter user shared the image of Sarjapur Road, near Dommasandra on Tuesday, showing that some parts of the city have returned to normalcy.

    Rain havoc: Bengaluru slowly returning to normalcy

    Parts of Bengaluru that were battered by torrential rains for the last couple of days appeared to be slowly returning to normalcy with floodwaters by and large receding in some areas. News agency ANI reported that waterlogging has started to recede at the infamous Outer Ring Road near Eco Space in Bengaluru. Bengaluru traffic police have issued an advisory regarding waterlogging near 'Eco Space' on the Outer Ring Road among other areas.

  • Crisis averted: A Volvo bus full of passengers avoided an accident after skidding on a slippery patch of the Bengaluru - Mysuru highway near Bidadi.&nbsp;

    WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches

    Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.

  • Tejashwi Prasad Yadav pulled up the doctors and senior officials at the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) after his surprise visit. (ANI)

    Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi pays surprise visit to PMCH, finds condition ‘appalling’

    Bihar deputy chief minister and health minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav paid a surprise visit to Patna Medical College Hospital ( PMCH) in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and expressedYadav'ss serious displeasure over the lack of proper facilities including cleanliness as well as poor attendance of doctors at the premier state hospital.

  • Lok Sabha MP and NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi said the proposal to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path was passed in a special meeting of the NDMC Council. (Sourced)

    Delhi’s Rajpath to be called ‘Kartavya Path’ now; NDMC passes proposal

    The New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday passed the resolution to rename Rajpath as 'Kartavya Path'. The process to change the signages will be completed by tonight Lok Sabha MP and NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi said the proposal was approved in a special meeting of the NDMC Council. “We have approved the proposal to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path in the special Council meeting today,” Lekhi said. Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British Rule.

  • Representational Image (HT PHOTO)

    Man strangles mother to death in Thane, tries to pass it off as suicide

    A man allegedly strangulated his 50-year-old mother to death in Maharashtra's Thane district and tried to pass it off as a case of suicide, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday in Kalyan town and the 34-year-old accused, identified as Ravi Pumni, was arrested on Tuesday, inspector S G Gavali from Kolsewadi police station said. The duo again had a fight on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, the official said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out