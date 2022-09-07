Delhi man stabs wife during quarrel, she fights back. Couple dead, son injured
Police said the couple, who lived in east Delhi’s Guru Angad Nagar in Laxmi Nagar, sustained serious stab injuries and were rushed to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries
NEW DELHI: A 42-year-old man allegedly attacked his wife and son with a knife following a quarrel after which the couple died and the son sustained injuries. The incident was reported was east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area.
Deputy commissioner of police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said that the deceased have been identified as Neeraj, his wife Jyoti and their 13-year-old son sustained injuries.
According to police, a control room call was received at 9:15pm regarding quarrel and stabbing between husband and wife in Guru Angad Nagar area. When police reached the spot, try found Neeraj, 42, and his wife Jyoti, 40 with serious stab injuries and one of the two sons also had a sharp injury on his hand. “All the injured were rushed to hospital where Neeraj and Jyoti succumbed to injuries and the child is undergoing treatment,” Kashyap said.
Police said that the husband and wife did not share a cordial relationship and often used to quarrel.
On Tuesday night, a similar quarrel took place during which Neeraj assaulted his wife and one of the sons and eventually himself suffered injuries. Both the kids ran to the ground floor and told the neighbours who then informed police.
A case under appropriate sections has been registered and further investigation is underway, the DCP said.
Rain havoc: Bengaluru slowly returning to normalcy
Parts of Bengaluru that were battered by torrential rains for the last couple of days appeared to be slowly returning to normalcy with floodwaters by and large receding in some areas. News agency ANI reported that waterlogging has started to recede at the infamous Outer Ring Road near Eco Space in Bengaluru. Bengaluru traffic police have issued an advisory regarding waterlogging near 'Eco Space' on the Outer Ring Road among other areas.
WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches
Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.
Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi pays surprise visit to PMCH, finds condition ‘appalling’
Bihar deputy chief minister and health minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav paid a surprise visit to Patna Medical College Hospital ( PMCH) in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and expressedYadav'ss serious displeasure over the lack of proper facilities including cleanliness as well as poor attendance of doctors at the premier state hospital.
Delhi’s Rajpath to be called ‘Kartavya Path’ now; NDMC passes proposal
The New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday passed the resolution to rename Rajpath as 'Kartavya Path'. The process to change the signages will be completed by tonight Lok Sabha MP and NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi said the proposal was approved in a special meeting of the NDMC Council. “We have approved the proposal to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path in the special Council meeting today,” Lekhi said. Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British Rule.
Man strangles mother to death in Thane, tries to pass it off as suicide
A man allegedly strangulated his 50-year-old mother to death in Maharashtra's Thane district and tried to pass it off as a case of suicide, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday in Kalyan town and the 34-year-old accused, identified as Ravi Pumni, was arrested on Tuesday, inspector S G Gavali from Kolsewadi police station said. The duo again had a fight on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, the official said.
