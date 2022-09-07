Delhi man stabs wife during quarrel, she fights back. Couple dead, son injured

NEW DELHI: A 42-year-old man allegedly attacked his wife and son with a knife following a quarrel after which the couple died and the son sustained injuries. The incident was reported was east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area.

Deputy commissioner of police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said that the deceased have been identified as Neeraj, his wife Jyoti and their 13-year-old son sustained injuries.

According to police, a control room call was received at 9:15pm regarding quarrel and stabbing between husband and wife in Guru Angad Nagar area. When police reached the spot, try found Neeraj, 42, and his wife Jyoti, 40 with serious stab injuries and one of the two sons also had a sharp injury on his hand. “All the injured were rushed to hospital where Neeraj and Jyoti succumbed to injuries and the child is undergoing treatment,” Kashyap said.

Police said that the husband and wife did not share a cordial relationship and often used to quarrel.

On Tuesday night, a similar quarrel took place during which Neeraj assaulted his wife and one of the sons and eventually himself suffered injuries. Both the kids ran to the ground floor and told the neighbours who then informed police.

A case under appropriate sections has been registered and further investigation is underway, the DCP said.