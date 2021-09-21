Delhi may get light rain, drizzle today: IMD

Delhi is likely to get light rain or drizzle on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said.

According to the forecast, this may continue for the rest of the week with light rain or thundershowers.

“While mostly light rain or drizzle has been predicted till September 27, there could be a spell of light to moderate rainfall on September 22,” said a senior IMD official.

With maximum rainfall received during this month in the monsoon, it could be the rainiest September since 1901, IMD officials said.

“The frequent rain spells are a result of the frequently forming low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal. Usually there are two to three such systems forming in the monsoon months, but it had increased to 4-5 during this month,” the official said.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Monday morning settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said. The relative humidity was recorded at 89 per cent, it said.