Delhi: MCD budget to be presented on February 13

Delhi municipal commissioner Ashwani Kumar will present the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) revised budget estimate 2024-25 and 2025-26 at a special budget meeting on February 13, officials said on Monday. A senior MCD official said that the budget presentation and its approval will have to be completed between February 13 and 15. Delhi civic centre. (HT Archive)

The MCD budget estimates have to be presented before the standing committee no later than December 10, according to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act. But this could not happen due to the non-formation of the standing committee. Then the Delhi elections were announced and the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect, further delaying budget presentation. But MCC has now been lifted, and MCD decided to present the budget after taking approval from the mayor, said officials.

“The MCD commissioner will present the revised budget estimates for 2024-25 and budget estimates for 2025-26 and the schedule of taxes, rates and cesses to be determined by MCD for 2025-26 will be taken for consideration,” said an MCD spokesperson.

According to DMC Act, the budget estimates, after being presented before the standing committee, are amended by the panel and forwarded to the house of councillors to be finalised. The budget process to finalise various municipal tax rates, the Act says, must culminate before February 15 in the house of councillors.

According to officials, the various budget proposals are said to be worth around ₹17,000 crore that will include all the new work MCD plans to take up during the year, apart from the routine expenditure on sanitation, public health, education and other areas. Former MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti had presented a budget of ₹16,683-crore in a special house meeting last year.

HT had previously reported that multiple key infrastructure projects in Delhi have faced delays since late last year due to intermittent restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), followed by the implementation of MCC. Among the affected projects is the presentation of the municipal budget.