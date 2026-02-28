Delhi: MCD kicks off drains desilting process ahead of monsoon
Delhi's Municipal Corporation begins desilting 12,892 drains ahead of monsoon, removing over 24,000 metric tonnes of silt to prevent waterlogging.
Updated on: Feb 28, 2026 11:56 PM IST
By HT correspondent
To prepare for the monsoon season, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has started desilting drains across the city, said Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Saturday.
Singh said there are a total of 12,892 drains whose depth is less than four feet and whose length is 6,069.88 kms. “Since January 2026, a total of 8,047 metric tonnes of silt has been removed from these drains. The corporation regularly cleans and desilts these drains,” said the mayor.
The MCD has 800 drains with a depth greater than four feet, totaling 530.82 kms in length. Singh said that 16,966 metric tonnes of silt has been removed from these drains since January this year.
Singh said the MCD has started the process of inviting tenders for a comprehensive cleaning of the larger drains. As soon as the tender process is completed, desilting work will commence at an accelerated pace.” Additionally, special arrangements will be made for areas prone to waterlogging, with pumps deployed when required to prevent water accumulation in those areas.
