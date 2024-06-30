Delhi Metro Phase 4: DMRC sets these dates for three priority corridors to open

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday announced that its Phase 4 expansion project is progressing rapidly, aiming to open all three priority corridors spanning 65 kilometres by 2026. The Phase 4 expansion project, which commenced in December 2019 after finalising tenders, encountered major hurdles from 2020 to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and delays in regulatory permissions. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Sunday that it is rapidly advancing with its Phase 4 expansion, aiming to open all three priority corridors by 2026.(X/@OfficialDMRC)

“DMRC has been working continuously on the Phase 4 project practically since the last one and a half - two years only, which gives the organisation just about four years’ time to complete the entire work by the year 2026,” the corporation posted on X.

The DMRC said that 80 per cent of its civil work at Majlis Park–Maujpur section has been completed while tunnelling operations are underway on stretches of the Aerocity–Tughlakabad (Golden Line) and Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg (Magenta Line) corridors.

A segment from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension on the Magenta Line is nearing completion and is expected to open by August 2024. The Magenta Line currently operates between Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West, and the line is being extended from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram.

The Majlis Park–Maujpur corridor is also expected to commence operations by the next year. The remainder of the priority corridors are scheduled for phased openings by 2026, pending final approvals for tree cutting and land acquisition at specific sites, according to DMRC.

“The project is being monitored at various levels on a day to day basis. Site visits are also taken up at the highest level to expedite the work. Tree cutting permissions are being pursued at appropriate levels,” DMRC said on X.

Two new corridors, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Saket G Block-Lajpat Nagar, have recently received approval.

DMRC is currently navigating statutory clearances and land acquisition procedures, alongside efforts to secure forest clearances and tree-cutting permissions.