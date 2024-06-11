First stn of Delhi Metro phase 4 likely to open next month

The Krishna Park Extension Metro station, located on the under-construction segment of the Magenta Line, is likely to become operational by the end of July or in August — the first station to be opened under the Delhi Metro phase 4 expansion, officials at the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Monday. Finishing touches at the Krishna Park Extension station. (HT Photo)

The Magenta Line currently operates between Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West, and the line is being extended from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram.

DMRC said only a 2.5km section of the 28.9km under-construction stretch will become operational. The opening of the station is subject to clearance by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), officials said.

“A section from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension on the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Metro corridor of phase 4 is likely to be opened for public by July or August, after obtaining necessary approval from CMRS. This section of about 2.5km is underground and has one underground Metro station, Krishna Park Extension,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC.

Another DMRC official, on condition of anonymity, said that finishing touches were being given to the Metro station, after which physical checks by CMRS and a trial run can be carried out in the corridor. “The station is near complete now and should be operational soon,” the official said.

DMRC is currently undertaking construction on 65.2km of three priority corridors — Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg (28.92km), and Majlis Park to Maujpur (12.55km), which are extensions of the Magenta and Pink lines, respectively, and Aerocity to Tughlakabad (23.62km), which is being built as the new Golden Line.

These three corridors have 45 stations — 27 are elevated, while the rest are underground.

The deadline for the Pink Line extension is March 2025, while the Magenta Line extension and Golden Line are likely to be completed by March 2026,.

DMRC said that the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor has 23 new Metro stations, which includes the new Metro platforms being built at Janakpuri West and RK Ashram. The other stations on the line include Krishna Park Extension, Keshopur, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi, Mangol Puri, West Enclave, Pushpanjali, Deepali Chowk, Madhuban Chowk, Prashant Vihar, North Pitampura, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalswa, Majlis Park, Azadpur, Ashok Vihar, Derawal Nagar, Ghanta Ghar, Pulbangash, Sadar Bazar and Nabi Karim.

In March, the cabinet approved two more Metro corridors as part of phase 4. This included the new Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block (8km) corridor and an extension of the Green Line from Inderlok to Indraprastha (12km). Construction is yet to start on these corridors, which are slated to be ready by 2029.