Delhi Metro sees ridership rise to 2.35 billion journeys in 2025

The Delhi Metro recorded a total of 2.35 billion passenger journeys in 2025, up from 2.23 billion in 2024, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Sunday. In a post on X, the DMRC stated that an average of 6.46 million journeys were logged daily in 2025, as compared to 6.23 million in 2024. With parts of Magenta and Pink Line being operational, Delhi Metro has crossed total stretch of 100km now, the post read.

With parts of Magenta and Pink Line being operational, Delhi Metro has crossed total stretch of 100km now, the post read.

“The data from the past two years indicates a steady increase in passenger inflow on the Delhi Metro network, highlighting the growing reliance of commuters on the system. The past years also breached the highest daily passenger journeys record multiple times within a span of few days,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC.

DMRC crossed two billion passenger journeys for the first time in 2023, with 2.03 billion journeys recorded that year. This crossed the pre-Covid levels of 1.84 billion journeys in 2019 and 1.49 billion journeys in 2022.

“The highest passenger journeys in 2024 were recorded on November 18, 2024, when 7.86 million people travelled on the network. Subsequently, the highest ever passenger journeys record was again achieved on August 8, 2025, when 81.8 million travelled on the network,” Dayal added.

The expansion of the Metro through two new corridors has led the total driverless network touch around 120km.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8 had inaugurated the new metro corridors in the Capital – a 12.3km section from Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur (extension of Pink Line) and a 9.9km section from Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park – an extension of the Magenta Line.

DMRC said the Pink Line’s 71.55 km corridor from Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur including Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar is entirely driverless. Further, the 49.19km section from Krishna Park Extension to Botanical Garden and Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park of the Magenta Line is also fully driverless.

Unattended Train Operations (UTO), or driverless metro, is the highest level of automation (GoA 4) where trains are fully controlled by an operations control centre, without staff on board. On December 28, 2020, around 38km of Magenta Line became driverless. Then, on November 5, 2021, around 59km of the Pink Line became fully driverless. “Before March 8, the UTO section length was 96.7 km, which has now touched nearly 120 km. This is not only the largest driverless network in India, but among the largest in the world,” said Dayal.

The Delhi Metro operates 343 trains and runs around 4,508 train trips daily, covering approximately 140,112 train kilometres every day.