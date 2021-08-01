Delhi metro to open Grey Line extension, Pink Line segment on August 6

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Sunday that the Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Grey Line of the Delhi Metro and the Trilokpuri section of Pink Line will be inaugurated on August 6. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will unveil the two sections through video conferencing, the DMRC said. The Delhi Metro network will now expand to 390 kilometres with 286 stations.

“The Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Grey Line and the Trilokpuri section of Pink Line will be inaugurated by the Hon’ble Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Sh. Hardeep Singh Puri & the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Sh. Arvind Kejriwal on 6th August,” the DMRC shared the news on Twitter on Sunday, adding passenger services on both the sections will commence at 3pm on August 6 itself.

Officials told news agency PTI on Sunday that the 891-metre long Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section will take the Delhi Metro further into the interior areas of Najafgarh. Hindustan Times reported in July that the DMRC would soon open its first ever underground integrated parking facility, which will come up at the upcoming Dhansa bus stand station on the Grey Line.





Meanwhile, the opening of the Trilokpuri section between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations will fully link the entire Pink Line of the Delhi Metro and will also connect important spots in the national capital including Nizamuddin railway station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Anand Vihar railway station and markets in Lajpat Nagar, INA and South extension, the above mentioned officials added.

The Pink Line of the Delhi metro comprises 38 stations. However, a small portion in Trilokpuri area, which is located in east Delhi, proved a bottleneck for metro authorities for a long time due to which the line remained disjointed for some distance there, PTI further reported.

Since July 26, metros in Delhi have been running at their full seating capacity amid an improvement in the overall coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation. Authorities have banned standing travel inside coaches and a maximum of a maximum of 50 passengers per coach are only permitted, the DMRC had earlier said.

