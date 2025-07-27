Delhi might rename some govt schools after soldiers killed in action

The Delhi government is exploring the possibility of renaming prominent government schools after armed forces personnel who were killed in action, education minister Ashish Sood announced on Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday, at an event hosted by Shivaji College of Delhi University. Delhi cabinet minister Ashish Sood. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The event saw participation from students, faculty members and families of alumni who laid down their lives in service of the nation.

“We all want a secure and prosperous nation but expect the ultimate sacrifice to come from someone else’s family. Yet, such is the spirit embedded in the soil of our country that even today, our youth are ready to serve in the armed forces with unwavering commitment,” Sood said.

Recalling the bravery of soldiers who fought in the Kargil War, Sood said that young soldiers such as Captain Hanif-ud-Din, 21, Captain Sumit Roy, 21, and Captain Anuj Nayyar, 24, displayed remarkable courage and quick action.

“Despite severe injuries, they destroyed enemy bunkers one after another, and ensured that the Tricolour was proudly hoisted on the peaks. Their sacrifice is a shining symbol of leadership and gallantry,” he added

Sood said that not everyone needs to go to the battlefield to serve the country.

“Serving the nation also means fulfilling our civic duties, keeping our surroundings clean, following traffic rules, protecting public property, and living as responsible citizens. These are also acts of patriotism, equally vital for the progress of the country,” he said.

He thanked the Prime Minister for establishing the National War Memorial. Sood also commended the principal, faculty, and students of Shivaji College for organising the event to honour their alumni who laid down their lives for the country.