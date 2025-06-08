Delhi minister denies Congress’s claim of zoo privatisation

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday dismissed Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s concerns over a planned Memorandum of Understanding between the Delhi zoo and Gujarat’s Greens Zoological Rescue And Rehabilitation Centre (also called Vantara), and said that such collaborations are a “routine exercise” aimed at improving conservation efforts, scientific research, and animal welfare. The Delhi zoo and Gujarat’s Greens Zoological Rescue And Rehabilitation Centre (also called Vantara) reportedly plan to sign an MoU. (AFP)

On June 4, after officials at the zoo announced upgradation works and plans to sign the MoU with Vantara, Ramesh in a social media post said the step hinted towards privatisation.

Yadav hit back on Saturday, stating that “some people have made it a habit to create doubts in the mind of the public at every instance.”

“Zoological parks enter into collaborative MoUs with other zoos, universities and scientific institutions for enhancement of conservation efforts, scientific research, education and capacity building, resource sharing and animal welfare, etc. The Central Zoo Authority also enters into collaborations,” Yadav said in a post on X.

He added than an MoU between GZRRC and the Delhi zoo (National Zoological Park) was first signed in January 2021.

“This MoU is focused on exchange of animals, capacity building of animal keepers, technical exchanges on scientific management of animals and sharing knowledge on conservation breeding and education,” Yadav said, The Delhi zoo, a 60-year-old institution, has gained substantial expertise in breeding and the care of many endangered species, he claimed.

“..we are now aiming to modernise its facilities and services by adopting best practices of animal welfare in captivity as well as enhanced visitor experience on par with world class zoo,” Yadav said, and clarified that the Delhi Zoo has simply sought to revise its existing MoU with GZRRC.

The proposed MoU aims to foster collaboration in wildlife conservation, rescue, rehabilitation, animal health, and welfare. Key areas of cooperation include support for veterinary care and allied services, exchange of best practices in captive management of endangered species, and technical assistance in zoo planning… and potential animal exchanges, he said, stating enhanced visitor focus was also another key focus area.

Yadav added the Delhi zoo had signed MoUs with other expert organisations too, with a similar goal in mind. “We will continue to do so,” he added.

On June 4, Ramesh, who is a former Union environment minister, questioned whether the move is the first step towards privatisation of the Delhi zoo.

“Such an agreement entered into in such a hush-hush manner raises many questions that need to be clarified in a transparent manner. Zoos, national parks, tiger and other reserves, and sanctuaries are all public services and must never be privatised in any form…” the post had said.