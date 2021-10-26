Delhi ministers to take part in Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign

The Delhi government on Tuesday said all its ministers will start taking part in the “Red Light On, Gaadi Off” campaign from Wednesday to sensitise people and request them to turn off their vehicles when the light turns red at traffic intersections.

While food minister Imran Hussain will take part in the campaign on Wednesday, social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam will be joining volunteers on October 29, followed by deputy speaker Rakhi Birla on November 2.

On November 8, speaker Ram Niwas Goel will make people aware of the need to switch the ignition off at the Mandoli traffic intersection in Nand Nagri. Health minister Satyendar Jain will take part in the drive on November 12, while transport minister Kailash Gehlot, along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, will take part in the campaign at India Gate on November 18.