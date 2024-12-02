Delhi: NDMC to begin 24x7 water supply pilot project soon

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will soon begin the first phase of its 24x7 water supply project under which areas around Vinay Marg would be supplied filtered water round-the-clock, the civic body said on Sunday. Under the pilot project, the council plans to spend ₹3 crore to cover the pumping areas which include several residential areas along Vinay Marg, government accommodations, offices, markets, slum and bungalows. Wazirabad barrage in the Yamuna in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

“NDMC has launched phase 1 of the 24x7 water supply project in the Vinay Marg area. This pilot project aims to provide continuous filtered water supply round-the-clock using the existing water pipeline grid network,” said NDMC vice-chairman Kuljeet Chahal in a press conference.

NDMC officials said that the project will involve replacement of old pipes to minimise leaks, installation of additional pipes to better balance water distribution system, addition of pumps, accessories, and panels for optimal flow.

Chahal said that the project will be used a template for modernising NDMC’s water supply system. “After conducting thorough studies, including water balancing through the software and hydraulic modelling by the consultant, the project’s preliminary estimate of ₹1.80 crore was approved which is being raised to ₹3 crore,” he added.

He said that the consultant made a comprehensive presentation to NDMC which led to further refinements and clarification of cost-benefit analyses. “Once Phase 1 is successfully completed, NDMC will extend this initiative to other areas within its jurisdiction,” he added.

To be sure, this is not the first 24x7 water supply pilot project in Delhi. In 2012, the Congress had announced 24x7 water supply in areas such as Navjeevan Vihar and Geetanjali Enclave. But the project remains localised in pockets with problems such as shortage of adequate raw water, old rusty pipes, and water pressure on upper floors. In 2021, the Delhi government had also proposed to expand the project dividing the city into three zones. However, it did not move forward. Round-the-clock water supply is yet to be extended to other areas in south Delhi.

Diwan Singh, water expert and environmental activist who organised the Yamuna Satyagrah for rejuvenating the river and other water bodies in the city, said that the water demand needs to be controlled and lowered at the planning level. “Delhi should be maximally locally sustainable. The Centre and state governments are not paying attention to the limited resources in Delhi. If Delhi keeps on expanding in an unplanned manner and its demand keeps rising, from where will we source more water? Delhi is not reusing and recycling its grey water resources. Natural resources like water should be valued and used sparingly. Luxury of 24x7 must be avoided if it results in wasteful use,” he said.

Additional water challenge

To be sure, the present demand of the council area is estimated to be 148 million litres per day (MLD) while the raw water availability is 125 MLD. Unlike other parts of the city where the Delhi Jal Board is the water utility, NDMC treats, stores and distributes the water supply of New Delhi on its own. However, the council is dependent on DJB for supplying raw water to the area.

Reacting to the queries on additional raw water requirements, Chahal said that there is enough water and resources for the first phase and storage capacity with NDMC is also being expanded. “For covering all of New Delhi with 24x7 supply, we will also seek help from the Union government,” he added.

In June, the council area was hit by a prolonged water crisis when water levels in the Yamuna dropping alarmingly. This had triggered a blame game between the council members and the AAP-led Delhi government which in turn blamed Haryana for the shortage of raw water in the city.

The permanent static population of NDMC region is 230,000 while the floating population is 1.8 million with a large number of office spaces, markets, and tourist sites here. The council manages 24 underground reservoirs with 10-12 feet depth at places like North Avenue, Mandir Marg, Shivaji Stadium, Moti Bagh, Jor Bagh, and Vinay Marg, among others.

Chahal said that the construction of two new underground water storage units will be started. “One will be located at Navyug School, Sarojini Nagar, and the other at Talkatora Cricket Ground. This initiative will definitely increase the overall storage capacity in NDMC area,” he added.

He said that NDMC is also upgrading water pipelines along the Subramanium Bharti Marg, Pandara Park, and other key locations to ensure seamless water supply throughout the area to avoid waste of water.

JJ cluster expansion

The civic body will also expand its piped water supply connections to 32 JJ clusters which have so far remained unconnected under a ₹12.7 crore project titled Jal Jeevan mission. Every summer visuals of people armed with water pipes charging towards water tanker in slum near Chanakyapuri go viral. NDMC functionaries on Sunday said that by next summer, these slums would be connected with piped water supply.

Chahal said that the population of JJ clusters in New Delhi is 46,930. “The project is currently in the NIT (notice inviting tender) stage and it will be funded under AMRUT scheme. “NDMC has divided the all JJ clusters into three categories for timely execution of the water supply projects — north of Rajpath area, embassies and Sarojini Nagar area and Lodhi Colony, Bharti Nagar, Khan Market,” he said.