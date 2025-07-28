The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to revamp and modernise all kiosks in its jurisdiction, vice chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said on Sunday. Delhi: NDMC to revamp kiosks

He said most of the kiosks in the NDMC area are more than 50 years old, and their redevelopment is essential to bring uniformity, symmetry and enhanced aesthetic appeal to New Delhi.

“In the first phase, NDMC will redevelop 50 kiosks, and in later phases, around 200–250 kiosks will be redesigned into aesthetically appealing, smart city–compatible structures,” Chahal said.

He added that the architecture department of NDMC is currently preparing the modern design for these kiosks.

Chahal said that the central government’s “Viksit Bharat” roadmap also includes upgrading all public spaces such as kiosks, footpaths, roads, and parks.

“NDMC’s initiative is not just about beautification. It is about creating a modern, standardized, and citizen-friendly urban environment that reflects the capital city’s identity.”

In June, NDMC had decided it would change its characteristic green signboards to blue in keeping with norms laid down by the Indian Roads Congress (IRC). Officials said that all road signs in the 42.7sqkm part of the Capital that houses offices and residences of top functionaries and officials of the executive, legislature and judiciary will now have a blue background with white lettering.