Delhi: NGT disposes plea by Vasant Kunj resident on noise pollution from airport

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has disposed of a plea filed by a Vasant Kunj resident who alleged that excessive noise from aircraft at Indira Gandhi International Airport was disturbing the sleep of local residents. The data, the airport said, is now being made public through its website and reflects noise levels recorded via noise monitoring terminals near runway approach and departure paths, the order added. (Bloomberg)

The complaint, filed by Anil Sood from the NGO Society for Protection of Culture Heritage Environment Traditions and Promotion of National Awareness (SP-CHETNA), said more than half the flights at the airport use runway 29/11, which is near Vasant Kunj, and also questioned the lack of noise pollution data available.

In its latest order dated June 28, a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said the airport operator Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) was now complying with directions of the tribunal to upload aircraft noise levels on its website.

“A compliance report on behalf of Delhi International Airport Limited has been filed disclosing that the directions issued by the tribunal have been complied with,” the bench noted.

The permissible aircraft noise levels, according to DIAL, are 105 dB(A) for daytime and 95 dB(A) for night hours.

Earlier pleas filed by local residents on the same issue led to the installation of noise barriers at the airport. This was done following NGT’s November 2017 order, which had directed for the installation of sound barriers and to ensure “judgement-based use” of the noisy reverse thrust that reduces speed when an aircraft lands.

In its latest order, while the tribunal acknowledged the concerns about the disproportionate use of runway 29/11, it did not issue any additional directions on the matter, calling for the case to be closed. “So far as the allegation of the applicant in respect of use of runway 29/11 is concerned, there was no separate specific direction of the tribunal in this regard,” the bench said.