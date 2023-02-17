Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi nurse, son burn 7-year-old with hot tongs, beat her up; arrested

Delhi nurse, son burn 7-year-old with hot tongs, beat her up; arrested

Published on Feb 17, 2023 12:55 PM IST

The accused relative, who was absconding for the last few days, was working as a nurse at a Safdarjung Hospital.

ByHT News Desk

Delhi Police on Thursday night arrested a 50-year-old woman from the national capital's RK Puram area for allegedly assaulting and branding a seven-year-old girl she had adopted. The woman's son was arrested the previous day and both have been sent to judicial custody, police told reporters.

The adoptive mother had absconding for the last few days, news agency ANI said. She was a nurse at the city's Safdarjung Hospital, police told ANI.

The incident came to light after the RK Puram Police Station received information on February 9 regarding a minor being physically abused in the area. According to reports, the girl's schoolteacher had seen some marks on her body and called the police.

The girl was found with scars and burn injuries on her body, as per a senior official. According to reports, the girl alleged that she was beaten up every day.

The accused was a relative on the paternal side of the child's biological parents, as per the ANI report.

The girl was medically examined and sent to a child welfare facility.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Act, police said.

(With agency inputs)

