Delhi ‘on alert’ as air quality worsens, says Gopal Rai, announces pollution campaign

With winter around the corner, the Delhi government is all set to launch its ‘Red Light on Gaadi off’ campaign to curb vehicular pollution from October 28, environment minister Gopal Rai said on last evening. A blanket of smog engulfed the capital Saturday morning as Delhi's air quality – at 262 – has already dipped to the ‘poor’ category just ahead of Diwali and it is expected to worsen in the coming days.

Delhi faces severe air pollution crisis every year due to factors like vehicular emission, firecracker bursting, stubble burning in neighbouring states, burning of garbage and illegal industrial activities, among others.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The ‘Red Light on Gaadi off’ campaign was first launched in the national capital on October 16, 2020, as the government scrambled to find ways to improve Delhi's air quality. According to the campaign, drivers are encouraged to switch off their vehicles as they wait at the signal for the traffic light to turn green.

Although curbing vehicular emissions does not improve the capital's air quality drastically, it stops from making it worse. At a press conference on Friday, Rai said experts are of the view that toxic smog levels may increase after Diwali if the wind direction changes.

Along with dust and biomass burning, vehicular emissions is one of the major contributors to Delhi's pollution generated locally, the environment minister said.

“The Delhi government is on alert. We are strictly implementing all the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday reviewed the implementation of the 15-point action plan to curb air pollution in winter,” he asserted.

The campaign will be implemented for a month during which the major focus will be on 10 big traffic intersections where 20 civil defence volunteers each will be stationed.