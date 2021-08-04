Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Panel recommends installation of dust monitors at construction sites, govt accepts report
Delhi: Panel recommends installation of dust monitors at construction sites, govt accepts report

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 12:13 AM IST

Delhi environment minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday accepted the recommendations of the expert committee constituted by the government on dust management, which included measures such as the installation of dust monitors at construction sites, similar to the ones in London and Paris.

A senior government official said deputy chief minister Sisodia, who is looking after environment portfolio as an additional charge in the absence of minister Gopal Rai, accepted the recommendations proposed by the dust management committee.

The committee proposed tighter monitoring mechanism for “better environmental compliance and controlling dust emissions from large construction and demolition sites” and said technology-based real-time air quality tracking needs to be implemented and violations would invite heavy fine.

“Construction and road dust contributes between 15% and 40% of PM2.5 (particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres) emissions in Delhi. Tighter monitoring of large construction sites will help us reduce these emissions,” the committee said.

Earlier this year, the Delhi government had set up the committee comprising environment experts from Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), IIT-Delhi, The Energy Resources Institute (TERI), Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to review international best practices and recommend actions for better management of dust pollution in Delhi.

The recommendations included mandatory real-time monitors at all large construction sites, which will be constantly monitored by the DPCC, and if found tampering with the equipment, heavy penalty will be imposed on the site. To that end, the sites will also be required to deposit a predetermined bank guarantee with the DPCC, the recommendations further said.

