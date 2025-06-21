Delhi Police arrests over 100 narco-offenders, seizes drugs and illegal arms

In a massive crackdown against narco-offenders and organised crime, the Delhi Police carried out Operation Kavach 8.0 across the city, conducting simultaneous raids at 1,040 locations in all 15 police districts, including operations by the crime branch and special cell, the officials said. The drive also led to the arrest of 55 persons under the Gambling Act with ₹ 25,592 in cash. (Representational image)

Special commissioner of police (crime) said that the 24-hour drive, which began on Wednesday evening at 6 pm, led to the arrest of 139 narco-offenders in 133 NDPS cases, with the recovery of 90.3 grams of heroin, 25.9 kilograms of ganja, 3.32 grams of cocaine, 4.63 grams of MDMA, 20.08 grams amphetamine, and 12 buprenorphine tablets.

“The crackdown also extended to liquor, arms, and gambling offences. As many as 217 cases were registered under the Delhi Excise Act, resulting in the arrest of 224 individuals and seizure of 47,476 quarters of illicit liquor, along with 125 beer bottles and 158 cans. Additionally, 30 people were arrested under the Arms Act, with seizures including eight pistols, seven live cartridges, three magazines, and 23 knives,” he said.

The drive also led to the arrest of 55 persons under the Gambling Act with ₹25,592 in cash, and 5,682 people were taken into preventive custody. Under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2,031 violators were prosecuted and one individual arrested, with recovery of 8.56 packets (469 e-cigarettes and 1.71 lakh banned foreign cigarettes).

“Among the key arrests was that of Ekanjot Singh Sandhu, 18, of Punjab, from whom four semi-automatic pistols and three magazines were recovered. Another accused, Sachin alias Hemu, 26, was arrested at Delhi University metro station with a country-made pistol and four live cartridges. In another case, the crime branch recovered 7,550 quarters of illicit liquor from a tempo in Mundka and 10,000 quarters from a mini-van in Madipur. Meanwhile, 1,48,200 prohibited foreign cigarettes were seized from a godown in old Delhi and 469 e-cigarettes from a Safdarjung Enclave paan shop,” the special CP said.

It may be noted that Operation Kavach is part of a zero-tolerance approach inspired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directives for stringent action against drug syndicates. “This sustained campaign has disrupted trafficking networks and forced major players underground,” added Srivastava.