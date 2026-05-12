New Delhi, The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs in a stray dog killing case in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar, an official said on Tuesday. Police booked two people: A security guard accused of assaulting and killing the stray dog and an animal activist who allegedly thrashed the guard outside a police station, the official said. Delhi: Police book guard for killing stray dog, animal activist for assaulting guard

According to police, Tarun Ghai, a Ramesh Nagar resident, lodged a complaint at Kirti Nagar police station on May 8. Ghai alleged that security guard Vinod Paswan attacked a stray dog with an iron rod at J Block on the evening of May 7.

The complainant told police that the injured dog was first taken to a private veterinary doctor and later shifted to Najafgarh for treatment, where it died. Police said a case was registered against Paswan under Section 325 of the BNS and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Police also found that a woman, an animal activist, allegedly assaulted the guard outside the Kirti Nagar police station premises in front of a police officer.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, showing the woman repeatedly slapping the guard and allegedly hitting him with slippers while police personnel stood nearby.

Police said Paswan later filed a complaint against her and others in connection with the assault. They conducted his medical examination at Acharya Bhikshu Hospital on May 11.

Police registered another FIR under sections 115 and 126 of the BNS against the woman and others, said the police officer.

Earlier, police said the guard had not filed a formal complaint regarding the assault.

"Both incidents are being examined, and an investigation into the two cases is underway," the officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.