News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi police bust pan-India cyber fraud racket, arrests seven

Delhi police bust pan-India cyber fraud racket, arrests seven

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Oct 20, 2023 03:22 PM IST

The arrested persons have been found directly linked to over 2,100 cybercrime complaints and 67 first information reports (FIRs) registered at different police stations in Delhi and multiple cities across India, said Rohit Meena, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Shahdara)

The Delhi police on Friday busted a pan-India cyber fraud racket and arrested seven people from the national capital and neighbouring Bihar. Police said that they recovered 11 mobile phones, more than 100 SIM cards, forged documents and three laptops along with four cheque books and five ATM cards from their posession.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said the accused duped hundreds of people across the country by creating fake identical websites of various companies. The accused sold the fake websites at high rates to cyber fraudsters in their network, who used them to dupe people visiting such sites.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The arrested persons have been found directly linked to over 2,100 cybercrime complaints and 67 first information reports (FIRs) registered at different police stations in Delhi and multiple cities across India, said Rohit Meena, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Shahdara).

Police have identified the arrested accused as Mohammad Raja, 26; Vikas, 28; Mohammad Suhail Ansari, 26; Ankit Yadav, 26; Kanhaiya Kumar Mahto, 19; Bihari Paswan, 22, and Ajeet Kumar Paswan, 23.

Four of the seven arrested were web developers who offered web solutions and also created fake identical websites of different firms, the police said.

“Analysis of the seized electronic mobile phones and laptops showed that the gang was active for the past two years. The scrutiny of some of their bank accounts has shown a transaction of more than Rs.4 crore. We have come across more bank accounts as our investigation is progressing. The cheated amount would be much higher,” said DCP Meena.

Raja, Vikas, Ansari and Yadav were arrested from Karala village in northwest Delhi earlier this week. Their interrogation led to the arrest of the other three from Warisaliganj near Nawada in Bihar, the police said.

DCP Meena said that the arrests came following an investigation into a cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy case registered at the cyber police station of Shahdara district on October 7.

The complainant, Vijay Pahwa, was duped of over Rs.1.15 lakh in the name of selling an electric scooter to him. Pahwa told the police that he had searched online to buy the scooter and found a website on which electric scooters were available for sale.

He found a contact number on the site and made an enquiry call. After selecting an electric scooter, he was tricked into paying 1,15,560 against the delivery of the two-wheeler. However, once the amount was paid, the responder vanished. Thereafter, Pahwa filed a cheating complaint at the Shahdara police station, and accordingly, a case was registered, Meena said.

“During the probe, the cyber police station team obtained and examined details of the phone number and bank account used by the cyber fraudster. They also examined the documents and IDs that were used to create the fake website. The efforts helped investigators identify the locations of the suspects and arrest them from Delhi and Bihar,” added the DCP.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out