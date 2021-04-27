Delhi Police issues more than 1,500 challans for not wearing face masks

Over 1,500 people were booked on Tuesday in Delhi for allegedly not wearing face masks, police said.

According to data shared by police, a total of 1,524 challans were issued on Tuesday for mask violation in the national capital, while 117 people were fined for not adhering to the social distancing norms.

Four challans were issued for spitting, police said, adding that a total of 1,645 challans were issued on Tuesday.

A total of 6,34,299 challans have been issued in the national capital since June 15 last year for violations of anti-Covid guidelines by people, they said.

The Delhi Police also distributed 856 face masks to needy people on Tuesday. Police have distributed a total of 4,39,291 masks since June 15, they added.

On Monday, the national capital recorded over 20,000 fresh Covid-19 cases. The city government has imposed a lockdown across Delhi in view of the increasing number of cases.

The Delhi Police showing its humanitarian face has helped hospitals and individuals who are isolated inside their houses to get the supply of medical oxygen.

The force has also performed the funeral of some people who have died due to coronavirus with no one ready to help their family members.