Delhi Police launches 'Jhansi' women's patrol scooties, 'Jaguar' motorbikes for safety boost | Details

Delhi Police on Tuesday launched ‘Jhansi patrolling scooties’, a women-led wing and Jaguar motorcycles driven by male policemen, under its latest street-surveillance initiative in the national capital, aimed at boosting safety in public places. This initiative will ensure safety of women and faster response to street crimes, Delhi Police wrote on its official X handle.(ANI)

Initiated in the central and northern parts of the capital, 71 Jaguar motorcycles will be driven by male personnel and 15 Jhansi scooties driven by women officers. The officials would be effectively monitoring the sensitive areas, Delhi Police wrote on its official X handle.

This initiative will ensure safety of women and faster response to street crimes, the post added.

Specially equipped forces

Flagged off from Delhi's iconic Red Fort by Special Commissioner of Police (law and order, zone-I) Ravindra Singh Yadav, the fleet would be equipped with GPS trackers and staffed by specially trained officers.

Yadav said that the main routes of both districts will be patrolled round the clock through two shifts, where suspected individuals would be interrogated and checks would be carried out to deter thieves, burglars and chain snatchers.

He added that even at night, teams will remain on the roads, and the presence and visibility of police will increase manifold.

“This initiative is aimed at not just improving policing on the ground but also making people feel safer. With increased presence in hotspots and quicker response time, Delhi Police is committed to strengthening law and order,” PTI reported as it quoted Joint Commissioner of Police (Central) Madhur Verma as saying.

“We have launched the Jaguar and Jhansi patrols in the Central Range. Today, 86 motorbikes and scooties have been deployed, and we will enhance the number to around 100. They will patrol crime-prone areas of the Central Range,” Verma added saying that the police have carried out crime mapping to identify hotspots, and these areas will be covered by group patrolling teams called Jaguars.

Important places, such as colleges, hospitals, and bus stops, will be checked, as will areas where issues related to crimes against women have been reported.

“Other districts are also considering adopting this model. Our district force, which is already operational, will be part of the scheme, and officers have taken up extra hours and will work tirelessly,” Yadav added.