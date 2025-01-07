Delhi Police marks 110th foundation day of Shahdara police station

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday celebrated 110th anniversary of the establishment of Shahdara police station, one of the oldest police stations of Delhi and the first in the trans-Yamuna area. It was set up on January 7, 1915. Since its foundation on January 7, 1915, during British colonial rule, the Shahdara police station has played a vital role in law enforcement, crime prevention, and, most notably, as a site for the detention of freedom fighters who fought for India’s independence. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The event included a puja followed by a police-public interactive session at the police station’s building complex, with senior citizens and retired personnel sharing their past experiences and historical importance of the police station, officers said.

The old building of the police station gave way to the new building complex having the office of the assistant commissioner of police (Shahdara sub-division) and the cyber police station of the Shahdara police district in 2020.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, additional commissioner of police (eastern range) Sagar Singh Kalsi, the chief guest at the Tuesday’s event, said that the first FIR (first information report) at the Shahdara police station was registered on the day of its establishment.

“It was a case of house break-in that was registered on the complaint of Khazan Singh. The complainant had alleged that Shukhdev Mali along with his accomplice created a hole in the rear side of his house, came inside and lit a match. When Khazan woke up on seeing the light, the accused ran away. Nothing was stolen from the house,” the officer said showing a photograph of the FIR registered in Urdu.

Since its foundation on January 7, 1915, during British colonial rule, the Shahdara police station has played a vital role in law enforcement, crime prevention, and, most notably, as a site for the detention of freedom fighters who fought for India’s independence, said Prashant Gautam, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) on the occasion.

“Originally established with jurisdiction extending over the entire trans-Yamuna area of Delhi, the police station is a repository of historical memories and pivotal events. The station became known for housing freedom fighters who were subjected to harsh conditions under British rule,” he said.

“It was one of the many institutions that housed political prisoners throughout the British period,” the DCP added.