Delhi Police puts up posters of wanted Khalistani, Al-Qaeda terrorists

After inputs that some terrorist organisations including Khalistani outfits and Al-Qaeda may carry out unwanted activities on January 26, Delhi Police have taken a few steps including putting up posters of wanted terrorists in the capital.

"We have inputs that some terrorist organisations including Khalistani outfits and Al-Qaeda may carry out unwanted activities on January 26. Keeping this in mind, we have taken a few steps including putting up posters of wanted terrorists," said Siddharth Jain, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Connaught Place, on Sunday.

The police have also increased patrolling in the area as well as sensitised market and resident welfare associations people in view of security alert.

"Amid the COVID pandemic, we have tried to reduce the gathering of people from 1.5 lakh to 25 thousand. Only limited people have been issued passes and tickets for the Republic Day parade. They have been asked to carry their photo-based ID card for the verification process. No person will be allowed to stand, only sitting arrangements have been made," informed the ACP.

The Delhi Police has issued several guidelines for Republic Day to avoid the spread of COVID-19. People have been asked to wear masks, sanitize hands, and follow social distancing.