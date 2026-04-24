Delhi Police report 250 local betting and gambling apps

New Delhi Police have also written to Play Store and social media platforms to not promote these websites and apps. (Representative photo)

The Delhi Police said they have reported more than 250 sports betting, gambling and illegal gaming apps to different platforms over issues of betting and cheating scams.

On Tuesday, the ministry of electronics and information technology announced the enforcement of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, under which designated cyber cell officers can investigate offences promptly, starting May 1. The changes have been made to improve compliance and ensure strict action against violators, the police said.

A senior police officer from the police headquarters said, “Since October, when the rules were drafted, we have been preparing list of illegal online gaming apps. Most of them are betting and gambling apps made locally.”

In December 2025, the police arrested two men who started a cricket betting app named “Project Plus 2025” and were betting on international cricket matches. The duo was operating from a flat in Vikaspuri and arrested. Last month, the police arrested four for running an online cricket betting racket with links to Dubai from Paschim Vihar. Police said the accused were using a phone app and luring users to bet on national and international matches.

The officer said, “Due to confusion over jurisdiction and legality, many apps have gone unnoticed. However, our cyber cells from Crime Branch and Special Cell (IFSO) have flagged more than 250 apps and websites now.”

A second officer said, “We have also written to Play Store and social media platforms to not promote these websites and apps. As we get leads and make further arrests, details will be shared with the ministry of electronics and information technology.”