Delhi: Police rescue six from fire in house in Palam village

New Delhi: Six people, including three children, were rescued from a fire in the ground floor of a four-storey residential building in Palam village in southwest Delhi’s Raj Nagar 2 on Monday evening. Police said a 24-year-old constable suffered burn and cut injuries during the rescue operations.

Police said the injured constable and at least eight police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO) of Palam Village police station, carried out the rescue work for nearly half hour, during which they manually pushed four parked cars out of the building.

The constable, Ashish, cut his hands as he broke the windowpane of two parked cars to release the hand brakes. He also suffered minor burns on his hand while dousing flames from the headlight of one of the parked cars, said a senior police officer of the police station.

Police said the fire was reported at the residential apartment in Raj Nagar Part-2 around 6pm on Monday.

Initially, constable Ashish and three more personnel reached the fire spot and found that the blaze was coming out of one of the servant rooms near the parking lot on the ground floor.

“They found four cars parked near the servant rooms that were hampering the fire fighting and rescue operation. The SHO and other personnel also arrived there. Constable Ashish broke the windows of two cars while others pushed the cars out of the building, making space to carry out the rescue operation,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma.

According to the officer, six people, including three children aged between one and three, were subsequently rescued. Later, two fire tenders arrived at the spot and doused the flames.

In another fire reported from the area on October 23, police said they saved seven members of a family who were trapped in the house after a fire broke out due to a leakage in a cooking gas cylinder.