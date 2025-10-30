Edit Profile
    Delhi Police seize 145 illegal water tankers, file FIRs in NGT-ordered crackdown

    Published on: Oct 30, 2025 4:30 AM IST
    By Paras Singh, New Delhi
    145 FIRs were filed under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), for theft. (HT Archive)
    145 FIRs were filed under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), for theft. (HT Archive)

    Under a month-long crackdown on illegal water tankers ordered by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Delhi Police told the tribunal in an affidavit that 145 FIRs were registered and an equal number of tankers seized between September 16 and October 15.

    The number of vehicles impounded in just one month amounts to nearly 15–20% of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB)’s official tanker fleet, the affidavit said.

    In its order of May 28, 2025, the NGT had directed the Delhi Police commissioner to “ensure that any tanker not fitted with GPS and not permitted by the Delhi government shall be immediately seized and a criminal case of theft of water shall be registered against the violators”. The directive was reiterated on September 16.

    According to the police report, instructions were issued to all joint commissioners and deputy commissioners of police to identify, stop, and take legal action against illegal water tankers. District police units were also asked to conduct special drives and surprise checks to detect unauthorised borewells and tankers and ensure compliance with environmental laws.

    “Actions were taken against the violators, including seizure of tankers,” the report stated, adding that 145 FIRs were filed under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which defines and penalises the offence of theft.

