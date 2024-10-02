Delhi police seize over 550 kg cocaine valued over 2000 crore; 4 arrested

The Delhi Police special cell busted an international drug racket and arrested four persons carrying nearly 565 kilograms of contraband cocaine, valued over ₹2,000 crore, from the city on Tuesday night, officials said, adding that they suspect it to be a part of a narco-terror module. Police said the seized cocaine, packed in large sacks, was hidden in a truck travelling from a neighbouring state. (Representational image)

The additional commissioner of police (special cell), Pramod Singh Kushwah, said that based on secret information, a dedicated team raided a deserted house in Mahipalpur area of southwest Delhi, from where the drug cartel was operating.

“The cocaine, sourced from abroad, was meant for distribution in Delhi and other parts of the country. The seized cocaine, packed in large sacks, was hidden in a truck travelling from a neighbouring state. We have arrested four people with cocaine, and we are investigating their links to international drug syndicates,” he said.

He further said that the haul is equivalent to approximately 5 million doses. “This seizure is a significant blow to the narcotics trade and has potentially saved countless lives from drug addiction,” he added.