In one of the most extensive reshuffles in recent months, Delhi Police has transferred 24 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and 14 Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) officers, according to an order issued by the office of lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Wednesday. Delhi Police transfers 24 IPS, 14 DANIPS officers

The transfers span top leadership positions to district-level assignments, besides specialised units. Among the senior-most changes, David Lalringsanga (IPS, 1995) has been appointed Special Commissioner for SPUWAC and SPUNER—units focusing on women and children, and north-eastern communities. Dheeraj Kumar (2004) will head the Delhi Police Academy, while Raj Kumar Singh (2004) takes over as Joint CP, Provisioning and Logistics.

Vijay Kumar (2007) moves from Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL) to joint CP, eastern Range. Umesh Kumar (2009) is now additional CP (Security), and Pratiksha Godara (2011) has been transferred in DPHCL as additional CP.

At the district level, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Nidhin Valsan (2012) has been shifted in the same rank from outer north to central district, while V Hareshwar Swami (2013) has been made the new DCP (outer north).

As per the orders, Rajeev Ranjan (2012) will be the new DCP (Rohini), while Amit Goel (2014) is now DCP (southwest). Hemant Tiwari (2014) and Ravi Kumar Singh (2012) have been moved to southeast and the economic offences wing respectively. Kushal Pal Singh (2014) will now serve as DCP Metro, and Sanjeev Yadav (2013) as DCP Crime.

Among DANIPS officers, Vinit Kumar (2004) has been shifted to IFSO, and Laxmi Kanwat (2009) to DCP (security). Others have been reassigned to DCP roles in traffic, special cell, and SPUWAC.

“The reshuffle aims to strengthen policing across districts, streamline command, and enhance performance in critical units. All officers are expected to take charge of their new postings with immediate effect,” said a senior officer of the LG secretariat, asking not to be named.