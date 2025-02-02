Delhi polls: BJP says budget ‘revolutionary’, AAP calls it ‘deceptive’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday took on one another over the merits of the Union Budget 2025-26 in multiple press conferences over the day. BJP’s national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that “Delhi will benefit the most” from the announcements in the budget, especially pertaining to urban development, power and tax relief, AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP of announcing increased tax rebate as a ploy for the Delhi election, claiming it would have been made law before the polls if the BJP had “honest intentions”. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her team before presenting the Union Budget. (HT Photo)

Trivedi said that Delhi has around 10 million middle-class residents, and of 3.6 million tax-payers, 85% will not have to pay tax under the revised slabs.

Bharadwaj, meanwhile, said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should not have allowed the announcement as it was a “conspiracy” for the Delhi polls. “If they were honest with their intentions, they should have brought the law before February 5,” he said.

Trivedi, terming the budget “revolutionary”, said: ”When finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her speech, she earmarked six areas of focus that included urban development, power, and tax reforms. It was the first time that special focus was given to urban development by this government. The second key area was power. Together, urban development and power are the key factors for India to become a developed nation.”

Trivedi said that a series of measures on TDS Tax deducted at source will provide relief to people especially senior citizens living off rental from their properties, and that the budget will also benefit street vendors and gig workers.

“The government has given more relaxations to the middle-class than what was expected. Now, around 85% of taxpayers in Delhi will not have to pay almost any tax. I think there cannot be a more revolutionary decision than this,” he said.

Bharadwaj, however, said the Centre was planning to “deceive” the public.

“I think the central government is about to deceive people by introducing the Income Tax Bill. This has only been announced so that Delhi elections can be influenced. The Income Tax Bill that will be brought in will leave nothing for the common man,” he said.

“Government’s deficit is rising, GDP production is going down. In a time like this, it is not possible for the central government to provide tax relief to anyone. This is just to garner votes on February 5. EC should not have allowed such an announcement,” he said.