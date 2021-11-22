Delhi pollution: Mercury dips, air quality improves marginally

Temperatures in Delhi fell sharply on Sunday on the back of faster winds and clear skies, as scientists at the Indian weather office warned that the mercury will continue to drop in the coming days. Pollution levels also improved marginally, owing to the bump in wind speeds and a change in their pattern.

Recordings by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed that on Sunday, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, was 9.8 degrees Celsius, three below normal for this time of the year, and nearly five notches lower than Saturday’s minimum temperature.

The maximum temperature was on Sunday was 27.3°C, a notch above normal.

IMD forecasters explained that this drop in temperatures on Sunday was because of a change in direction of winds blowing into Delhi, which went from from southeasterly to northwestly the previous evening.

The city also saw clearer skies on Saturday night, which also helped the surface cool at a faster rate.

“The temperatures in Delhi and most parts of northwest India are likely to fall by two to four degrees during the next three days,” a senior Met official said.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change) at Skymet Weather Services said the winter chill is expected to set in the coming week.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index on Sunday was 349, categorised as ‘very poor’ by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This was a marginal improvement from 374 the previous day.

As the air cleared, the visibility in the city also improved.

“As predicted, winds in Delhi improved on Sunday and reached up to 15-20 kmph around 11am. With this, visibility also improved to about 2,200-3,000 metres at the Safdarjung and Palam airports. It was about 800 metres in the morning,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.

The Met department has forecast a further drop in pollution levels in the next two days, with the AQI likely to improve and reach the ‘poor’ zone on Monday.