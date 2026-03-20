New Delhi, Investigation agencies have stepped up efforts to unravel the cause of the recent devastating fire in southwest Delhi's Palam area, with preliminary findings indicating that the blaze originated from the lower portion of the building, an official said on Friday. Delhi: Probe intensified into Palam blaze; CCTV suggests fire started on ground floor

CCTV footage from the scene shows flames erupting first on the ground floor, quickly spreading and engulfing the structure within minutes. This has provided a crucial lead in the investigation, helping to narrow the focus of their efforts, they said.

According to police, no previous incidents of fire had been reported in the building, raising questions over the sudden outbreak of such a massive blaze.

Locals described how the fire escalated rapidly, leaving occupants with little time to react. Thick smoke and intense flames spread quickly, trapping several people on the upper floors.

Authorities informed that a detailed technical investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the incident. As part of the exercise, an electrical inspection of the building was conducted on Friday, and the report is still awaited. Police state the findings will help determine whether a short circuit or any electrical fault triggered the fire.

Additionally, formal requests have been made to various agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi , power distribution company BSES, and gas supply agency Indraprastha Gas Limited , for comprehensive inspections. These agencies have been requested to examine their respective domains and submit detailed reports.

The investigation will also assess whether adequate fire safety measures were in place in the building and whether any regulations were violated, according to police.

Investigators stated that the exact cause of the fire will be established after all reports are received. Strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible for negligence or technical failures.

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