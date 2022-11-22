Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi pvt schools to admit students to nursery from December 1

Delhi pvt schools to admit students to nursery from December 1

delhi news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:22 AM IST

The Delhi government on Monday announced that the registration process for admission to entry-level classes — nursery, kindergarten and class 1 — for the 2023-24 academic year in private schools across the national capital will begin on December 1

New Delhi, India - Nov. 29, 2019: Parents stand in queue to collect nursery admission forms, at Happy School, Daryaganj, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, November 29, 2019. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times) (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
New Delhi, India - Nov. 29, 2019: Parents stand in queue to collect nursery admission forms, at Happy School, Daryaganj, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, November 29, 2019. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times) (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
BySadia Akhtar

The Delhi government on Monday announced that the registration process for admission to entry-level classes — nursery, kindergarten and class 1 — for the 2023-24 academic year in private schools across the national capital will begin on December 1.

According to a circular issued by the directorate of education (DoE), admission forms will be available from December 1 on the websites and campuses of schools, and the last date for submission of forms is December 23.

The schedule states that school websites will upload the first list of selected candidates on January 20, a second list on February 6, and, if required, a subsequent list will be announced on March 1. The admission process will conclude on March 17.

According to the circular, DoE has fixed an upper age limit of 4, 5, and 6 years, as of March 31, 2023, for admission in nursery, kindergarten and Class 1, respectively. The minimum age for admission in these classes is 3, 4, and 5 years as of March 31, 2023, respectively.

In line with previous years, age relaxation of up to 30 days for admission in the minimum and upper age limit for these classes can be granted by the head of school, for which parents can submit a physical application.

The DoE has made it mandatory for schools to charge only 25 for the application form, and have made it optional for parents to purchase the school prospectus.

As per the circular, private schools have also been given autonomy to decide their criteria for admission, and upload them on the DoE website by January 20. The circular also warns them against including criteria abolished by the Delhi government in 2016, like parents’ education, profession, income, food habits, and written or verbal interviews of students and/or parents.

Bharat Arora, president, Action Committee of Unaided Private Schools, said the schedule had been announced on time. “Schools have been receiving queries pertaining to admission to entry-level classes for the past couple of weeks. Thus, this notification comes as a relief to parents looking for nursery admissions. The notification will give enough time to all stakeholders to prepare in advance and will ensure a smooth process,” said Arora.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out