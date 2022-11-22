Delhi pvt schools to admit students to nursery from December 1

The Delhi government on Monday announced that the registration process for admission to entry-level classes — nursery, kindergarten and class 1 — for the 2023-24 academic year in private schools across the national capital will begin on December 1.

According to a circular issued by the directorate of education (DoE), admission forms will be available from December 1 on the websites and campuses of schools, and the last date for submission of forms is December 23.

The schedule states that school websites will upload the first list of selected candidates on January 20, a second list on February 6, and, if required, a subsequent list will be announced on March 1. The admission process will conclude on March 17.

According to the circular, DoE has fixed an upper age limit of 4, 5, and 6 years, as of March 31, 2023, for admission in nursery, kindergarten and Class 1, respectively. The minimum age for admission in these classes is 3, 4, and 5 years as of March 31, 2023, respectively.

In line with previous years, age relaxation of up to 30 days for admission in the minimum and upper age limit for these classes can be granted by the head of school, for which parents can submit a physical application.

The DoE has made it mandatory for schools to charge only ₹25 for the application form, and have made it optional for parents to purchase the school prospectus.

As per the circular, private schools have also been given autonomy to decide their criteria for admission, and upload them on the DoE website by January 20. The circular also warns them against including criteria abolished by the Delhi government in 2016, like parents’ education, profession, income, food habits, and written or verbal interviews of students and/or parents.

Bharat Arora, president, Action Committee of Unaided Private Schools, said the schedule had been announced on time. “Schools have been receiving queries pertaining to admission to entry-level classes for the past couple of weeks. Thus, this notification comes as a relief to parents looking for nursery admissions. The notification will give enough time to all stakeholders to prepare in advance and will ensure a smooth process,” said Arora.