Delhi: PWD minister orders gantry tolling, crackdown on encroachments

Public works department minister Parvesh Verma chaired a coordination committee meeting on Friday to address long-pending issues between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Verma ordered the immediate launch of gantry-based tolling pilots at border points, sought monthly compliance reports on congestion and revenue recovery, strict removal of encroachments, waste dumping and illegal advertisements, and directed NHAI to provide technical expertise for modern toll management and maintenance. Parvesh Verma . (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Gantry-based tolling is a barrier-free, electronic toll collection system where vehicles are charged automatically as they pass under an overhead gantry with the help of a metal structure installed across the road.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from NHAI, Delhi Traffic Police, PWD, the discom BSES, Delhi Jal Board, MCD, and the revenue, environment and power departments. It focused on easing congestion at toll plazas, resolving revenue disputes, upgrading tolling systems, and removing encroachments, illegal advertisements and waste dumping along national highways in the Capital.

The minister flagged congestion hot spots such as those at Sirhol–Rajokri Border (NH-48), the Delhi–Meerut Expressway (Package-I Toll Plaza), Badarpur Border (NH-19/44), Dwarka Expressway toll plaza near Bijwasan, and unauthorized obstructions at UER-II (Najafgarh–Bahadurgarh stretch) and called for modern solutions.

“Our highways cannot run on outdated systems. Gantry-based tolling, ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) readers and FASTag integration will reduce delays and improve transparency. Delhi must lead in adopting technology for efficient traffic management,” the minister said.

He also took up the issue of pending dues, including ₹50.18 crore in rent arrears at Rajokri toll plaza and remittances from the Badarpur Elevated fee plaza, which remain tied up in litigation.

“Public money cannot be locked in disputes or lost in inefficiency. Agencies must resolve all issues urgently. Every rupee collected belongs to the people and must be used for better roads, better facilities, and better services,” the minister said.

The minister pulled up agencies over unauthorised encroachments on UER-II and illegal dumping of construction waste along Urban Extension Road-II. “Encroachments and dumping are not just administrative failures – they are direct obstructions to Delhi’s progress. Such practices must end immediately,” the minister warned.

During the meeting, large-scale illegal advertisements at Mahipalpur Flyover (NH-48), along the Delhi–Meerut Expressway (NH-09) and Delhi–Saharanpur stretch (NH-709B) were also flagged. Parking by MCD near Gandhi Nagar on NH-709B was also discussed.

“Our roads are not for profiteering through unauthorised ads or parking. Highways must remain clear, safe, and functional for the public,” the minister said.

Stressing on inter-agency cooperation, Verma said: “When departments work in silos, projects suffer and citizens bear the cost. My message is simple – break silos, build synergy, deliver results. This committee is about action, not excuses.”