Delhi PWD to install misting system in RK Puram to curb dust pollution

The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to install an automatic misting system along the Church Road in south Delhi’s RK Puram amid the rising pollution level in the Capital. The project is estimated to cost around ₹2 crore and take about a month to be installed, officials said. The current misting system in Dwarka. (HT Photo)

According to official documents, the project involves setting up automated sprinklers linked to an intelligent control system, ensuring periodic mist release during high pollution hours. The system, similar to those used in industrial and construction zones, creates a fine mist that binds dust particles which contribute majorly to Delhi’s PM2.5 levels and reduces their suspension in the air.

The plan is an extension of pilot projects inLodhi Road and Dwarka.

“The pilot was encouraging and the technology proved effective in localised dust control. The full-scale rollout at Church Road is the next step toward integrating pollution control directly into urban infrastructure,” a PWD official said.

The work, once awarded, is expected to commence in November, with completion targeted within a month. Officials said the system will become operational before peak smog season.

Officials said the misting poles will operate on a programmable schedule, activated automatically during peak traffic hours or when Air Quality Index (AQI) readings are high. The system will be supported by smart sensors to adjust spray frequency and pressure based on real-time dust concentration, officials added. The nozzles will release RO-treated water at a discharge rate of 2.8 litre per hour.

“Church Road is a test bed for scalable air-quality interventions. If this succeeds, similar systems could be deployed at other pollution hotspots soon,” another official said.

Experts have said that the fine mist should help in settling pollutants, particularly dust, however, it will have a very limited area of influence. “Ideally, we need studies to ascertain the overall impact. However, such a fine spray will have an impact on bringing down localised air pollution. It is a better idea than previous projects such as smog towers and artificial rain, as the mist will ensure there is no re-suspended dust from the road where this is installed,” Mukesh Khare, an air pollution expert from IIT Delhi, said.