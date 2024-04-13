Delhi rain: 22 flights diverted at IGI airport due to bad weather

As many as 22 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Saturday evening due to bad weather, according to an official. Clouds hover over the capital near airport in New Delhi(File Hindustan Times)

Of them, 9 flights were diverted to Jaipur, 8 to Lucknow, 2 to Chandigarh, and 1 each to Varansi, Amritsar and Ahmedabad.

The official said 9 flights of IndiGo, 8 flights of Air India, and 3 flights of Vistara were among those that were diverted.

The flights were diverted between 1500 hours and 1830 hours, the official added.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.