Delhi rains: CM Rekha Gupta takes stock of key flooded roads; AAP targets govt

Chief minister Rekha Gupta visited several areas of the national Capital morning to take stock of the waterlogged roads in the aftermath of heavy rainfall, which lashed the city early on Friday. The IMD issued a red alert for Delhi which saw strong winds and heavy downpour on Friday morning. (PTI photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi, which experienced strong winds and an unexpected heavy downpour.

Gupta along with officials from the public works department (PWD) visited the area and directed civic agencies to ensure people are not inconvenienced.

“Today, I inspected the situation in various areas of Delhi, including Majnu Ka Tila, due to waterlogging caused by the rain. I am personally present on the ground with the officials concerned to resolve this issue. All officials have been given clear instructions to identify all locations across Delhi where waterlogging is occurring and to ensure a proper solution is implemented,” Gupta said.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Virendra Sachdeva said he has urged the CM and lawmakers to ensure all possible help to those affected.

Separately, PWD and water minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma also visited areas of the city affected by the rain.

“Today, due to unseasonal record rainfall, water stagnated in some quantity at many places in Delhi. From 5:30am onwards, I went to many places and took stock of the situation. On going to Minto Bridge, I saw that all the four pumps were working, and the operator was also alert. A pipe had burst, and I have been asked to repair it. In view of the monsoon, the cleaning of drains is being done continuously by PWD, MCD, DJB, NDMC, Irrigation and Flood Control,” Verma said in a post on X.

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), meanwhile, targeted the BJP government saying that they have failed to live up to their claims of a ‘four-engine’ government referring to the party’s rule at the Centre, Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

“Look at the condition of Delhi under BJP rule.... All the engines and their components of the triple engine government are busy growling against Arvind Kejriwal from morning till evening… and have made Delhi in such a state…” AAP leader Manish Sisodia said in a post on X.

Former Delhi chief minister and leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Atishi put out a series of posts with videos and photos flagging waterlogging in different areas.

“Visuals from areas near Dhaula Kuan and Delhi airport after the first rain in Delhi. Is this what the people of Delhi expected from the 4-engine BJP Govt?” Atishi said.

In the visuals, she shared a stretch of road in Dhaula Kuan that was waterlogged. “The truth of Delhi’s four-engine government is in front of everyone today,” AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said.