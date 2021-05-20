Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 in the month of May: IMD

Delhi received the highest-ever rainfall of 119.3 mm in May for the first time since 1951, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The perpetual rainfall was due to the impact of cyclonic storm Tauktae and a western disturbance ending 8.30am on Thursday. This was double the previous record rainfall received by Delhi on May 24, 1976, which was 60 mm, according to news agency ANI.

"A record 119.3 mm rain fell in Delhi between 8.30am on Wednesday and 8.30am on Thursday, which is a new record for May," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD's regional forecasting Centre, said.

Delhi has received highest ever Rainfall of 119.3 mm since 1951 for the month of May pic.twitter.com/NnUkMfIJMj — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 20, 2021





Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, while that recorded between 15 mm and 64.5 mm is moderate. If recorded between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm, it is heavy and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is considered very heavy. Rainfall above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

The city's maximum temperature also fell 16 degrees below normal, to 23.8 degrees Celsius, after a day-long spell of rainfall on Wednesday. This was the lowest maximum temperature in May for at least 70 years. Delhi's minimum temperature was 21.4 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the season’s normal.

According to Srivastava, Cylcone Tauktae is not likely to have any impact on Delhi's weather for the next couple of days. “The maximum temperature will rise by three or four degrees on Thursday, and will continue to rise over the next four days. The cyclone is not forecast to have any impact on or around Delhi at least in the coming four to five days,” he said.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, Delhi's maximum temperature was less than that of Srinagar (25.8 degrees Celsius) and Dharamshala (27.2 degrees Celsius), IMD said.