IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi records 44°C, highest this season
A boy cools himself as he swims in a canal amid rising temperatures in New Delhi. ( AFP)
A boy cools himself as he swims in a canal amid rising temperatures in New Delhi. ( AFP)
delhi news

Delhi records 44°C, highest this season

The minimum temperature settled at 22.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 08:23 PM IST

The maximum temperature in parts of Delhi breached the 44 degrees Celsius mark on Wednesday, the highest this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department data.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 42.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

The minimum temperature settled at 22.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The mercury rose to 44.4 degrees Celsius in Najafgarh and Narela, and 44 degrees Celsius in Mungeshpur, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weatherman said partly cloudy weather, gusty winds and light rain is expected in the city on Saturday.

The maximum temperature is expected to dip to 38 degrees Celsius by Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi heat
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP