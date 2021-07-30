Delhi records 63 new Covid-19 cases, 3 more deaths; active cases climb to 580

The national capital’s daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) saw an increase on Friday as 63 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 1,436,207, according to the health department’s bulletin. As many as 34 patients recovered and three more succumbed to the viral disease in the said period. With this, the cumulative count of recoveries and deaths has climbed to 14,10,575 and 25,052, respectively. The active cases in Delhi have also climbed to 580, the bulletin said.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 51 cases, 70 recoveries and zero deaths. This was the third time since the onset of the second wave of the pandemic that no deaths due to the viral disease were seen in a span of 24 hours in the national capital. On Wednesday, 67 people were detected as Covid-19 positive, 61 recovered and three died.

Meanwhile, a total of 70,111 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours of which 46,649 were RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and the remaining 23,462 were rapid antigen tests. The containment zones in Delhi have come down to 296. However, the number of Covid-19 patients under home isolation has increased to 177, compared to 169 on Thursday.

Authorities have vaccinated 9,894,030 eligible beneficiaries against the coronavirus disease till now of which 7,333,976 have received the first dose and the remaining 2,560,054 have received both doses. More than 72,000 (72,505 to be exact) were inoculated in the last 24 hours, the health department’s bulletin also said.

Delhi continues to grapple with a shortage of vaccine doses, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government saying on Thursday that the stock of vaccines will last for just four more days.

On Thursday, the balance stock of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute’s Covishield stood at 217,030 and 609,610 respectively, the government’s vaccine bulletin said, adding only 20 per cent of Covaxin stock could be used for administering the first dose because it was limited and had only 20 per cent. On the other hand, Covishield could only be used for the second dose till July 31, because it was limited too and several beneficiaries in the 18-44 years would be due for the second dose in the upcoming weeks, the vaccine bulletin said.