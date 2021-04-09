Delhi records 8,521 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike this year

Delhi has recorded 8,521 new Covid-19 cases and 39 coronavirus disease-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Delhi government health bulletin notified on Friday. The new rise in Covid-19 cases is the highest highest single-day spike of 2021. With the new jump in cases, the infection tally in Delhi has now reached 7,06,526, with the number of active cases being 26,631. With the new fatalities recorded over the past day, the Covid-19 death toll in Delhi now stands at 11,196.

Yesterday, the national capital had recorded 7,437 new Covid-19 cases, which was the highest single-day spike in over four months. A day later, Delhi has recorded a new high for the present year. As many 8,593 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours last year on November 11, the date which holds the record for clocking the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi. Officials have been warning that if the current trend continues, Delhi would soon cross its earlier record of a single-day spike, and Friday's spike in cases shows that Delhi was merely 72 cases away from breaching that number.

The current Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi is 7.79%, according to the government notification, which adds that a total of 1,09,398 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the national capital till now. The case fatality rate (CFR) is currently at 1.58%, as per the health bulletin. A night curfew has been imposed in the national capital till April 30, while similar curfews have been implemented in Noida and Ghaziabad as well, to curb the worsening coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis in and around the Delhi-national capital region (NCR).